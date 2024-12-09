Christmas in Kirkcaldy: these shows and events at the Old Kirk will bring festive cheer

The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy is gearing up for a busy festive period of concerts and events.

Music sits at the very heart of the historic venue with performances across December including ‘Carols and Cake’ – an extra “Tea and Tunes” event, but with our own local talented young singers and musicians It’s free to attend but donations will be welcome and shared with Christian Aid.

Kirkcaldy Orchestral Society’s Christmas concert celebrates 150 years on December 15. Joining the orchestra will be The Langtoun Singers and narrator Sandra Taylor, with digital displays by Anne McIntyre.

The orchestra will present the story with music – ‘How David made an orchestra’ by James Turner, plus the famous Troika by Prokofiev and a set of five Scottish Christmas Lullabies arranged for KOS by John Gourlay.

Glenn Macnamara is back at the Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy

On Friday, December 20, Fife Opera hosts an evening of Christmas cheer and mulled wine to put you in the mood for Christmas. It starts at 7.30pm and tickets, £15/£8 from ticketmanager@fife opera.org.uk or call (01592) 596904.

Glen Macnamara returns to his home tow of Kirkcaldy for what ahs become an annual show at the Old Kirk.

He presents his fifth Christmas concert on Saturday, December 21. Glen returns to the Lang Toun from the Adelphi Theatre in London, where he is playing Dean Martin in The Rat Pack.

Tickets £25 from the Heritage Bar in the High Street or online at http://tickets. glennmacnamara.com

On Thursday, January 2 at 2pm join the Civic Society at the Old Kirk for a ‘Wee Walk’ to blow the cobwebs away, followed by refreshments and a fun quiz about Kirkcaldy put together by Anne McIntyre. The event is free event but a donation is requested for refreshments.