The circus is coming to Kirkcaldy - and tickets are on sale now.

Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, brings his 2024 production of “Circus Montini” to Randolph Road Playing Fields from October 9-13. For ticket and show times, please visit circusmontini.com

Since the start of his career in 1983, Yorkshire man Tony has promoted and toured family favourites such as Chipperfields Circus, Gerry Cottle's Circus, the Netherlands National Circus, Billy Smarts Circus, Circus Fiesta. They have all left behind a good name for the quality of performance, and now he is bringing Circus Montini to town.

It has been created to be able to take the show to places that do not often see a circus but without reducing the quality or quantity of the acts or production.

Circus promoter Tony Hopkins, brings his 2024 production of “Circus Montini ” to Kirkcaldy (Pics: Submitted)

Circus Montini brings spectacular entertainment, and follows in the wheel tracks of those great circuses of the past and is returning to the ethos of taking a family show to the people, creating a memorable experience on their doorstep.

The show is made up of a fantastic array of really top artistes from around the world,and Circus Montini ‘s very full, fast-moving programme and, of course, includes clowns such as Petro who has joined the show from Ukraine, now living safely in Yorkshire with his family. Paying a kind of tribute to those early showmen who made circus a social favourite. Circus Montini may just have succeeded with a blend of high British standards of presentation and with the excitement of international performance.”