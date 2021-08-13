Classic cars on show at St Andrews' West Sands

Seventy classic cars will be descending on the town’s West Sands on Sunday, August 22, thanks to the Rotary Clubs of St Andrews and Blairgowrie.

The cars are on route from Blairgowrie to Atholl Palace in Perthshire and will be on show at the West Sands in St Andrews from around 11.30am until 1.30pm.

This weekend event is one of several rallies which take place around the UK to mark ‘National Drive it Day’.

This is the day, when historic vehicle enthusiasts and the public have the opportunity to celebrate the ‘One Thousand Mile Trial’ which was first organised in 1900 to prove the viability of the then new invention, the motor car.

It started from London and went through Bristol, Birmingham, Derby, Manchester, Kendal, Carlisle, Edinburgh, Newcastle, York, Leeds, Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester, Northampton and back to London.

The first event saw 83 entries of which 65 actually started the race. By Edinburgh 51 were still running, although only 35 vehicles made it back to London.

The Rotary Club of Blairgowrie have raised more than £72,000 over past years and this year’s proceeds will be distributed between, Alzheimer Scotland, Bowel Cancer and local charities.

Members of the public will be able to contribute via Rotary Club members at the West Sands. Among the large variety of cars will be four brand new Bentleys, so even if it’s just to dream, locals are in for a motoring treat.

