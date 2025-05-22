Classic vehicle show at St Andrews' Craigtoun Country Park
Kilrymont Rotary are staging their classic vehicle show to the popular park on Sunday, May 25.
A wide range of vehicles will be on show for visitors to have a closer look at.
Entry is free for members of the public, with a small charge from exhibitors being donated to the rotary’s nominated charities – the Scottish Air Ambulance Charity and the Friends of Craigtoun Park.
Registration for exhibitors is now closed.
Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy a great family day out.
As well as the vehicles being on show, the park’s usual range of attractions will be open. There will also be music, games and competitions.
For more information visit the Friends of Craigtoun Park Facebook page.