Classic vehicle show at St Andrews' Craigtoun Country Park

Vintage vehicles will be on display at Craigtoun Country Park at the weekend.

Classic vehicles of all shapes and sizes will be on display at Craigtoun Park this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kilrymont Rotary are staging their classic vehicle show to the popular park on Sunday, May 25.

A wide range of vehicles will be on show for visitors to have a closer look at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry is free for members of the public, with a small charge from exhibitors being donated to the rotary’s nominated charities – the Scottish Air Ambulance Charity and the Friends of Craigtoun Park.

Registration for exhibitors is now closed.

Everyone is invited to come along and enjoy a great family day out.

As well as the vehicles being on show, the park’s usual range of attractions will be open. There will also be music, games and competitions.

For more information visit the Friends of Craigtoun Park Facebook page.