Climate Action Fife to host Climate Fringe Festival events in Kirkcaldy

First up on Saturday, 10 June, people will learn how to bring biodiversity into their garden at a free workshop held at Ravenscraig Walled Garden. Whilst the event is currently fully booked, people can join a waiting list for tickets.

Then, on Thursday 15 June, Greener Kirkcaldy’s community building at East Fergus Place base will host a free screening of the short documentary Offshore. The showing starts at 7.00pm. The documentary highlights what energy transition means for workers and communities around the UK. A discussion will follow the screening.

Craig Leitch, Senior Development Worker, Greener Kirkcaldy said: “Climate Action Fife’s partners are encouraging people to tackle the climate emergency in lots of different ways. This includes showing people how to make their gardens more climate-friendly and creating conversations about the climate crisis.

“Our free screening of Offshore is a chance to learn how a Just Transition in the energy industry will affect workers and communities. We hope lots of people will come along to watch this thought-provoking film and join the discussion afterwards.”

Bruno Santos, climate fringe coordinator at Stop Climate Chaos Scotland, said “now more than ever” communities must come together to act on climate and nature crises.

He added: “From record breaking temperatures over the last year to the ongoing energy crisis, community resilience can help build towards a just and green world”.

