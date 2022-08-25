Comic Con heading to Fife town

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mercat Shopping Centre announced the date on social media this week.

The Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) is behind the free event which will be held in shopping centre on the High Street from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 3.

It promises to be a great day out for families and fans of all things comic related and is one not to be missed.

The BGCP Comic Con event comes to the Mercat Shopping Centre in September.

The event will celebrate comics, fantasy and cosplay.