Comic Con heading to Fife town

Comic fans are in for a treat as the BGCP Comic Con is set to return to Kirkcaldy next month.

By Fiona Dobie
Thursday, 25th August 2022, 9:52 am

The Mercat Shopping Centre announced the date on social media this week.

The Big Glasgow Comic Page (BGCP) is behind the free event which will be held in shopping centre on the High Street from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, September 3.

It promises to be a great day out for families and fans of all things comic related and is one not to be missed.

The BGCP Comic Con event comes to the Mercat Shopping Centre in September.

    The event will celebrate comics, fantasy and cosplay.

    The BGCP team has previously brought its events to the Lang Toun, including its comic and toy markets earlier this year.

