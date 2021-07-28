It marks the start of the return of the hugely popular events after the pandemic.

Instead of the full-scale gathering, organisers BGCP are hosting weekly markets for enthusiasts across Scotland.

The Glenrothes event takes place in the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes, on Saturday from 10:00am until 4:00pm. No tickets are required.

Glenrothes Comic Con

Ian Bonar, organiser, said: “We’ve mostly organised Comic Cons and Markets in and around Glasgow, but previously ran the Glenrothes Comic Con before its hiatus.

“We have also had great success with our Kirkcaldy and Dunfermline Comic Markets.

“Now we hope to start these semi regular markets at the Kingdom Shopping Centre and return with the much larger Glenrothes Comic Con next year.”

Comic con events have proved hugely popular with fans across the Kingdom in the past.

“Dunfermline has a great history with events thanks largely to the work done by Little Shop of Heroes, while Glenrothes hosted major gatherings before lockdown.

