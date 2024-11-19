Community counting down as Britain's Got Talent's Cammy Barnes prepares to switch on Leven's Christmas lights

Cammy Barnes will be switching Leven's Christmas lights on for 2024 on Saturday. (Pic: Andrew Beveridge)

Hundreds of people are expected to turn out in Leven High Street on Saturday to mark the start of the festive season.

The town’s Christmas lights will be switched on by local singer songwriter Cammy Barnes following an afternoon of entertainment for the whole community to enjoy.

The event has once again been organised by Leven Community Council – and everyone is invited to come along and join in the festive cheer.

This year’s event promises a great day out for the whole family.

Teresa Watson, chairperson of Leven Community Council, said: “We went a bit bigger last year so we’ve continued it.

"We’ll have a stage at the top of the High Street with musical entertainment during the afternoon, we’ve got stalls, fairground rides, elves, the Grinch and an appearance from Santa.

"We’ve got five hours of free entertainment with Cammy Barnes switching on the lights for us.”

Teresa said the organisers are hoping for another fantastic turnout this year and have their fingers crossed that the weather holds.

She continued: “We have a lot of local acts performing including school and community choirs, a dance school and a local brass band.

"There’s also music from Kel and Ka Hulas before Cammy performs and switches on the lights.”

The afternoon’s festivities begin at 12 noon.

Those local acts taking to the stage to entertain the crowds during the afternoon include the Mary Bradford Singers, Aberhill School Choir, Lily Mentiplay, Amber Barclay Dance Academy, Lundin Links Community Choir, Mountfleurie Primary Glee Club and Buckhaven and Denbeath Miners Brass Band.

Kel and Ka Hulas will play at around 3.40pm before Cameron Barnes entertains at 4.30pm. The lights will go on at 5pm.

For more information about Saturday’s event visit the Leven Community Council Facebook page.