Everyone is welcome to enjoy a day out at the Cardenden Village Fair this weekend.

The annual event returns to Wallsgreen Park on Sunday, August 25 from 11.30am to 4pm.

It aims to bring together a wide range of organisations, businesses, agencies and charities to raise awareness and help them raise funds while everyone has a great and entertaining day.

The theme for this year’s event is ‘Volunteering’.

Oliver’s Army Assistance Dogs and Therapy will be attending for their third year and will be running a Bronze Kennel Club testing event for dogs and their owners.

Melville Equestrian will be offering pony rides, while Alba Falconry will give visitors the chance to have their photo taken with a bird of prey.

There will also be facepainting from Deansie’s Designs and tattoos from John’s Airbrush Tattoos.

Visitors will also be able to browse a range of stalls from crafters, small businesses and charities.

The usual rides, bouncy castles and bungee trampolines for the younger members of the family will also be in the park.

Entertainment throughout the day will be provided by Bowhill Karate Club, Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band and dancers from the Danielle Law School of Dance and Music.

For more information about the events planned for the day visit the Cardenden Village Fair Facebook page.