Community ready to celebrate and light up Cupar at Christmas

The big Christmas light switch on takes place in Cupar this weekend.

Hundreds are expected to turn out for the Cupar at Christmas event this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The town will be alive with festive cheer on Saturday as the community comes together to celebrate the season.

The annual Christmas light switch on will follow a day of festive entertainment for the whole family throughout the town on Saturday, November 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Organisers are hoping that people will turn out to show their support for the event and the town – and most importantly to have a great time.

The event promises to be a great day out for the whole family with something for everyone.

An indoor market will be taking place in the Corn Exchange from 10am to 5pm with many stalls to browse selling a variety of goods and giving plenty of gift options.

Families can visit Santa’s Grotto during the day. The big man in red and Mrs Claus will be waiting to meet you in Cupar Youth Cafe in Castlehill. He’ll be there from 11am until 1pm and then from 2pm to 4.45pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A visit to Santa is free and no booking is necessary, but he’ll be leaving the grotto at 4.45pm to attend the big switch on.

If your little ones have their letters written for Santa they can post them in his postbox on the day.

For all the fun of the fair, Codona’s Funfair will have rides in Crossgate on Saturday from noon until 8pm as well as in Fluthers car park.

The rides at Fluthers will be open on Saturday from 12.30pm until 9pm, as well as on the eve of the festivities – open from 5pm to 9pm on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To top off the day’s festive fun, Cupar’s Christmas lights will be switched on at 6pm.

The honour of turning them on will be given to this year’s Cupar Citizen of the Year, who will be announced at 5.45pm just before the main event.

Those attending the events on Saturday are reminded that a number of road closures will be in place on the day to ensure everyone’s safety.