Competitors and spectators ready for the 2024 St Andrews Highland Games

Station Park is the place to be this Sunday as St Andrews hosts its annual Highland Games event.

Crowds will flock to the arena for the popular event, which is a great day out for the whole family.

This year’s St Andrews Highland Games is the 38th event in the town and it looks set to be another fantastic day of competitions and fun.

The official opening of the Games takes place at 12.30pm, although the Highland dancing begins at 10.30am with the junior heavyweight events from 11.30am.

Music will be provided by the City of St Andrews Pipe Band.

As ever, Games day will see competitors taking part in a number of events including running, cycling, heavy weights, tug-of-war, solo piping and the Highland dancing.

The traditional heavy weight events are on of the main attractions over the course of the afternoon with participants competing in tossing the caber, throwing the weight, throwing the hammer and putting the shot.

As well as enjoying all the sporting action in the arena, there’s plenty of other activities to keep the spectators of all ages entertained. There will be a fun fair and bouncy castle, as well as trade stands and a selection of catering vans.

A spokesperson for St Andrews Highland Games said: “Everyone is welcome to attend, you can be assured of a fun, friendly atmosphere for all of the family.”