Concert of Remembrance in Kirkcaldy

The Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy will be filled with the sound of music this weekend.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) the Whitburn Brass Band will perform a concert at 7.30pm.

Trumpeter John Wallace.

The Concert of Remembrance will feature guest star Fifer John Wallace - cousin of Old Kirk elder Alex Wallace and Principal of the Royal Conservatoire between 2002-2014.

John was awarded the OBE in 1995 in recognition of his distinguished services to music and the CBE in 2011 for services to dance, music and drama in Scotland.

The special performance picks up the very topical theme of Remembrance and the World Wars.

You may also be interested in:

Opening hours cut at Fife swimming pool

Accident closes A911 near Glenrothes

A92 closure planned for roadworks

All4Brass describes it as an ‘eclectic programme which is sure to touch and uplift emotions at this reflective time’, including guest solo spots by the virtuoso himself.

John and the Whitburn Brass Band have recently collaborated on a music project, recording a movement of John’s new composition ‘Symphony for Brass Band’ due to be released later this year.

It was written in honour of his late father, Kiff Wallace.

It has been dedicated to many of Scotland’s distinguished bands.

Building upon this successful venture, Whitburn Band will be presenting public premieres of two more of John’s recent compositions at this innovative concert and the members look forward to accompanying him for two of his new arrangements of cornet solo classics.

Whitburn Band is a top-class brass band with a history of many prestigious awards.

Their most recent achievement was at the National Brass Band Championships of Great Britain, where they won third place. They have been Scottish Champions on 20 occasions and winners of the Scottish Open Championships for the past five years.

Now they are coming to Kirkcaldy Old Kirk giving the opportunity to hear a fine band concert with a very special premiere performance by a great player - definitely not to be missed!

Tickets for the Concert of Remembrance cost £8 (£5 concessions) and can be booked in advance from the Old Kirk by telephoning 01592 265499 or obtained at the door on the night.