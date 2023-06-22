Highland dancers at last year's Ceres Highland Games. (Pic: Capture Through the Lens Photography)

A popular calendar fixture for Fife, the event will take place on the Bow Butts site on Ceres village green on Saturday, June 24. A market and games have been held on the site at the end of June since 1314.

Up to 5000 spectators are expected to attend on the day for family-fun and to commemorate the 709th anniversary of the Battle of Bannockburn that coincides with the games celebrations.

Spectators can enjoy traditional pipe music, Highland dancing, wrestling, heavy weight events, cycling and running throughout the day. Highlights this year include a 1600m cycle race and 56lb weight over the bar competition.

There will also be stalls and exhibitions from local retailers, a refreshments tent and a selection of food and drink stalls.

Paul Denton, CEO at event sponsors Scottish Building Society, said: “The Ceres Highland Games celebrates the very best of traditional Scottish sports and music, as well as positive community collaboration. The success and legacy of the event is testament to the hard work of volunteers and marshals, and it is fantastic to see their efforts culminate.”

Sir John Nicholas Gilmour of Lundin and Montrave, 5th Baronet, and Ceres Highland Games Chieftan, said: “We’re now just days away from the event and there is already a fantastic buzz in the community, so we’re expecting another great turnout.

"The funding from partners and sponsors, as well as the work of our volunteer team, is why Ceres Games has been able to continue for decades and we hope to continue our legacy as the oldest free games in Scotland for generations to come. We’d like to say a big thank you to our major sponsors for helping us organise this year’s event and look forward to welcoming hundreds of guests very soon.”