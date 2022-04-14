Craigtoun Park hosts fun-filled Easter Fayre this weekend

The 2022 Easter Fayre will be open on both Saturday, April 16, and Sunday, April 17, from 10.30am until 5.30pm – and there’s a packed programme on offer to keep people of all ages entertained.

On both days, story telling will begin at 11am, while children’s entertainers Jolly Jiggers will be joined by some fun characters – including Marshall from Paw Patrol – for some party fun between noon and 2pm.

There will also be a bunny trail and Easter crafts (£3 per child).

Craigtoun Park will be welcoming many visitors to the Easter fayre.

On Saturday, between 3pm and 5pm, there will be music by Donny Phoenix; and on Sunday, again between 3pm and 3pm, Jamie the Jester will be performing magic tricks.

A varierty of charity and craft stalls, as well as food outlets, will be available throughout the weekend.

The Friends of Craigtoun Park is also running a raffle, with tickets on offer for the 150th Open in July. Tickets cost £5 each and will be available to purchase from the party tents, with the winner being drawn on Sunday. All the proceeds from the raffle will go towards the upkeep of the park and its facilities.

Entry to the Easter Fayre is free, and there is free parking available at the park.