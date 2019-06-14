Cupar Highland Games this weekend

Duffus Park will host Cupar’s annual Highland Games on Sunday, promising an afternoon of dancing, piping, cycling, running, throwing and much more.

The popular games begins at noon, and will feature all the usual attractions, including the traditional highland games events.

The chieftains parade will leave Bonnygate car park at 11.30am, led by this year’s chieftain Pat Mitchell.

Pat is the chair of Cupar in Bloom, a member of Sustainable Cupar, and has been involved with various groups in the town.

Once the Highland games is officially started at noon, the events begin, starting with the highland dancing and field events. Heavy events are due to begin at 12.30pm, followed by the international race at 1.30pm. The children’s races will be held 3pm.

The salute to the chieftain will go ahead at 4pm, before the presentation of the prizes and the closure of the games at 4.15pm. However, officials reserve the right to change the order of events.

Tickets can be purchased at the gate – £7 for adults, £4 for children five and over, £4 for concessions, free entry for children under five, and £18 for a family of four.

For more information about the games visit the Cupar Highland Games Facebook page or the website, cuparhighlandgames.org.