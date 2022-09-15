Cupar prepares to host a commemoration and celebration of heritage

Some of the weekend's events will be taking place in the town's Haugh Park.

The town’s planned celebration events run from Friday until Sunday and are the result of almost a year’s worth of collaboration from more than 30 local groups, organisations and societies.

However, following news of the Queen’s death at Balmoral last Thursday, organisers have changed the scheduling to include a commemoration to Her Majesty.

Bill Pagan, chair of Cupar Development Trust which is co-ordinating the weekend’s event, explained: “Our Celebration Weekend falls in the middle of the official period of mourning for HM The Queen.

"After consulting with HM Lord-Lieutenant of Fife, and confirming that the weekend can go ahead as planned, we shall now incorporate a Commemoration of HM The Queen’s life, which will include a two-minute silence at The Cross at 11am on Saturday.

"The traditional bugle calls will be blown, and pipes will be played.

"All are invited to be a part of this commemoration."

In addition, a Proclamation from the Lord-Lieutenant to ‘the people of Cupar and district’ will be read out.

Bill added: “Robert Balfour, Fife’s Lord-Lieutenant would have liked to be with us, but understandably that is not possible.

"He has instead sent a formal message which will be proclaimed from The Cross.”

It is hoped the Book of Condolence – housed in Fife Council’s Chambers on St Catherine Street – will also be accessible to those who wish to sign it.

The weekend’s events promise “something for everyone” in a programme that “celebrates Cupar’s place as a 21st century market town built on medieval foundations”.

The Commemoration and Celebration Weekend coincides with the final few days of the fun fair being in the town’s Haugh Park.

The farmers’ market is on on Saturday and the Market Cross will be a focal point with readings, songs, proclamations, the Cupar and District Pipe Band, and a commemorative unveiling.

An interpretive sign – damaged last year – has been replaced with the help and support of a new community fund and will be unveiled.

At the Corn Exchange, a medieval feast will be served to 100 local school children delivered by The Sunshine Kitchen.

There will also be Scots songs and poetry, a book signing, medieval wind performances, art exhibits and a display of the proposed street art sculpture for the affordable housing development on the site of the former police station on Carslogie Road.

Story telling is being staged at Castlehill Community Centre in the afternoon.

Then, in the Corn Exchange’s upper hall, there will be live music in the late afternoon with a concert performed by a trio from the University of St Andrews. Tickets will include teas from 4pm, before the concert at 5pm.

On Sunday, a Gathering of Societies will be held in the town end of the Haugh Park, by the bandstand involving all manner of local groups showcasing their activities to the community and encouraging townsfolk and those from across the wider catchment to get involved.

The day’s events will also see guided heritage walks and live performances at the bandstand.

The weekend’s events conclude with the town marking the UK-wide minute’s silence at 8pm on Sunday - to be held in the Haugh Park.