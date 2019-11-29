Cupar’s Christmas lights to be switched on

Cupar’s Christmas lights will be switched on tomorrow (Saturday).

The Old Parish Church Hall will be hosting a Christmas fair between 10am-5pm, while a Christmas market is held on Crossgate from noon.

The market will have stalls, food vans, rides and a Santa’s grotto.

The switch on will happen at 6pm.

The Cupar at Christmas school competition winners are Lilly McNair (1a) and Charlotte Bell (4c) from Castlehill PS, Thea Jacobsen (P4) from St Columba’s and Deren Gray from Kilmaron.

They will assist the citizen of the year and switch on the lights.