Day of family fun planned in Kirkcaldy as Linton Lane and Rabbit Braes Gala returns

The gala was a popular community event before the pandemic, but it's back this year.

The popular event is back on Saturday, June 24 for the first time since before the Covid pandemic and it looks set to be bigger and better than ever.

The family fun day, runs from noon until 4pm, and will feature a range of activities and stalls with something for everyone to enjoy.

Among the activities on the day there will be a DJ and kids’ entertainer; bouncy castles; sumo suits; 100ft Assault Course; Nerf Shootout Range and hook a duck provided by Bruce Entertainments.

There will also be a wide range of stalls by both local small businesses selling their wares and organisations promoting what they have to offer the community.

Throughout the afternoon, a series of displays by community groups are also planned in the arena. A selection of refreshments will also be available to enjoy.

Money raised on the day will help fund community events in the future, but it’s not just about fundraising. The event is about having fun and finding out what support is available in the community.

The first gala was held by the Rabbit Braes Development Group and the Linton Lane Centre back in 2013. Following its success it was decided to host the event annually, and organisers have been working hard to grow it year on year. The Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 put a stop to the event for a few years, but everyone at Linton Lanes and the Rabbit Braes are excited to be bringing it back for the community this year.

Wristbands are available, priced £8, for unlimited use of the inflatables.