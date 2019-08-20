Deadline looming for annual Fife Art Exhibition

Amateur artists are being urged not to miss out on the chance to take part in the Kingdom’s biggest annual arts exhibition.

The closing date for entries for the 2019 Fife Art Exhibition, sponsored by Shell UK, is Monday, September 2.

Entry is free and open to all artists living in Fife who are not currently taking, or who have not completed, full-time degree or diploma art courses.

The exhibition will run at the Lochgelly Centre from October 5 to November 23.

The six works judged best will be purchased by Shell and presented to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the Kingdom, with winning artists receiving £200.

For the second year there will also be a youth award for 14 to 24 year olds, where artwork must have been created outwith school or college.

This exhibition has been running for 34 years and is hugely popular in Fife’s arts and crafts community.

During the exhibition period, Fife Cultural Trust will offer participants the opportunity to take part in specialist arts classes in the Lochgelly Centre’s purpose-built art department.

Recognising that those involved in the exhibition have a long-standing affection for Kirkcaldy Galleries, which was the original venue for the exhibition, the trust will be displaying the winning

artworks at the galleries before Shell presents them to NHS Fife.

Entry forms must be completed and delivered to Lochgelly Centre by September 2.

Digital versions of the form are accessible at www.onfife.com and should be returned to Fife.Art@onfife.com also by September 2.