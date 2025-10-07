Debut headline gig for Fife band Permacrisis formed out of Kirkcaldy YM’s music project

A band formed out of Kirkcaldy YMCA’s music project takes to the stage at the Kings Theatre this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Teen metal outfit, Permacrisis, have their debut headline show at the Esplanade venue on October 17 where they are supported by local masked outfit, H8teBall and Inverness-based Aklias. Ticket details are at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events

It’s another big moment for the band which only formed in 2023 and has already played at a number of festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Permacrisis were created out of a group of friends who attended the YM’s youth music project under the guidance of Robbie Davidson and Mark Burdette. They released their debut single, Quite Frankly, in June, with their second release due out this month.

Debut headline gig for Fife band Permacrisis (Pic: Kevin Cranston)

The band also put themselves on the map by winning the Fife Schools Battle of the Bands, securing gigs in Fife which then led to slots playing live in Edinburgh.

The band’s music channels the ferocity of classic thrash blended together with sub-genres such as groove metal, metalcore, melodic-death, Nu-metal, and prog.

Permacrisis have played Fife Metalfest, Rockingburgh in the capital, and Bonfest in Kirriemuir - a festival dedicated to the music of AC/DC leader, the late Bon Scott, who was born there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They also appeared at Fife Metalfest earlier this year, as well as the ever popular Silverburn Festival in Leven, and are keen to build on the upsurge in Kirkcaldy’s live music scene, urging locals to come out and support talented musicians at one of the town’s key venues.

Permacrisis’ line up is: Tadashi Merrett, vocals and rhythm guitar; Alex Harrower, lead guitar; Jason Simms, bass guitar ; and Ashton-Lee Mcindoe on drums