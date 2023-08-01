Discover wellbeing activities at Cambo in Fife and other Scottish gardens

Gardens are the perfect places for cultivating better physical and emotional health. Numerous studies have shown the links between growing food and flowers and improved wellbeing. You don’t even have to get your hands dirty. Simply being in green spaces can lift the mood and reduce stress levels.

Scotland is fortunate to have many beautiful and varied gardens, which are perfect for getting a healthy dose of fresh air and exercise, while some even offer opportunities for outdoor fitness or volunteering.

This August, Discover Scottish Gardens is encouraging everyone to visit some of its many member gardens across the country, where they can find space to breathe deeply, relax the mind and increase their step count on walks and waymarked trails.

The beautiful borders of Cambo Gardens

Here are just a few of them:

PILATES

Cambo Gardens in Fife are hosting regular Pilates in the Gardens sessions throughout the summer. These take place on Thursday evenings from 6pm - 7pm and cost £10 per session.

Cambo, which has some of the best flower borders in the country, also offers regular sessions throughout the year where volunteers can learn gardening skills, meet new people and benefit from outdoor exercise.

PARKRUN

Mount Stuart on Bute covers 300 acres of cultivated gardens, designed parkland, woodland and beaches. It’s a place to lose yourself in nature and soak up sparkling fresh air that’s scented with grass and pine needles. You can explore it at your own pace or pull on your trainers and join in the weekly 5k Parkrun that takes place in the grounds on Saturday mornings.

CONTEMPLATION

The Japanese Garden at Cowden is an authentic oriental Stroll Garden, designed to promote well being through enhanced engagement with nature. The winding path leads through groves of trees, across a lake and through a gravel garden. To preserve the aura of calm, visitor numbers are limited so tickets must be purchased in advance.

WALKS

The path up Goat Fell, which at 874 metres is Arran’s tallest peak, starts in the grounds of Brodick Castle. The route offers a strenuous walk for those who are up to the challenge but there are 10 miles of waymarked trails in total, so there’s something for everyone within the country park that surrounds the castle.

HEALING HERBS

Herbs offer a natural way to maintain wellbeing and improve health and on Friday, 25 August, herbalist Janet Taylor will be leading a Herbal Walk through the grounds of Armadale Castle on Skye, exploring their sensory qualities and therapeutic uses. Armadale has 40 acres of woodlands, flower borders, exotic trees and terrace walks to explore, along with four miles of nature trails.

FRESH PRODUCE

Produce picked fresh from the plot, often raised organically, is available at many gardens across the country including Gordon Castle near Fochabers where a beautifully-restored walled garden grows more than 200 different varieties of vegetables as well as an abundance of fruit. Much of this is sold in the shop and it also used in the castle’s range of Gins and skin products.