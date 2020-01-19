Don’t miss Fife’s Foraging Fortnight this May

In the past, parents and grandparents would have taught their families how to make the most of the land.

However, in the fast-paced world we now live in, not everyone knows about the nature on their doorstep.

Last year, an event was staged to rectify that and get Fifers away from their TV and computer screens and into the great outdoors.

With Leader funding from the EU and backing from the Scottish Government, the first Foraging Fortnight was held in Fife from August 31 to September 15 last year.

Some 34 events were staged and 185 people took part with a 67 per cent level of attendance. It is hoped the expanded programme in 2020, from May 2 to May 17, will encourage even more Fifers to get on board.

And leading the charge is Wendy Barrie, the event manager who co-ordinates the fortnight in five rural areas across Scotland, as well as running her own cookery classes from her studio near Aberdour.

Wendy said: “Leader funding is used to improve economic development in rural areas.

“I thought it was a great concept and was fortunate enough that my pitch for the tender was successful.

“It very much ties in with the cookery courses I run, which are based on local and sustainable produce.

“From a starting point of zero last year, we were delighted that so many people in Fife participated but we’re hoping that even more will join in this year.

“The concept is very much to get people more in touch with nature and their surroundings.

“That can be learning about wild food and knowing what to pick and when.

“However, it’s also a chance for people to get away from their TV and improve their health and well-being.

“Sometimes, us Scots spend too much time huddled around screens. We need to be communing with nature a bit more!

“It’s not about raping the landscape for a fortnight, but rather getting people to recognise the plants and trees in their local area.

“This is information our grandparents or parents would have known but has been lost over time.

“It’s also about giving people who are very busy a chance to take a pause and those who have too much time on their hands a chance to consider their well-being.

“And there are events for all ages and abilities too.”

The initial programme for this year will be launched at the end of this month.

Fiona Scott, policy officer at Fife Leader, said: “I was delighted with the success of our first Foraging Fortnight and the quality and variety of events on offer.

“These appealed not only to local communities but drew in visitors from much further afield.

“It is a wonderful way of showcasing the diverse and beautiful rural landscape of our region but it also shows how foraging is accessible to people from all walks of life.”

Success stories from last year will return, including Wendy’s own wild-inspired cookery workshops, with all proceeds being donated to a local charity.

Others confirmed in the 2020 line -up include a series at Cambo Estate in the East Neuk of Fife.

Wendy said: “The estate has been very supportive and has lined up three events.

“There will be a Beltane Fire Party, complete with campfire, children’s crafts, music and speciality food offerings using foraged foods; foraging walks led by the head horticulturist; and a full-day well-being retreat allowing people to discover the wonder of wild foods and medicinal herbs.”

Jayson Byles’s sell-out Call of the Kelp event, which saw participants discover plants on the seashore at low tide near Leven, will return due to popular demand.

And Kirsty Strachan, Fife’s Gaelic development officer, will be tying in with the Year of Coasts and Waters with a foraging and storytelling event.

Ovenstone Brewery will be taking part too but details are yet to be confirmed.

Some of the events will be subsidised, meaning costs can be kept to a minimum, while others are free.

Wendy said: “It’s a great incentive for families to come along if we keep the costs as low as possible.”

It is hoped even more local venues will now sign up for Foraging Fortnight.

Wendy added: “A number of restaurants took part last year and we’re hoping more will offer foraging dishes on their menus this year.

“We’d also love to hear from venues who would be keen to stage events.

“We’ll launch them on our website at the end of this month. The sooner people get on board, the quicker their event will be publicised.”

If you would like to get involved, email wendy@wendybarrie.co.uk or for more information visit www.foragingfortnight.co.uk.