Doors Open Day 2023: All the West Fife venues taking part in the popular initiative

St Fillan's Church, Aberdour (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The initiative, which takes place across Scotland throughout the month, allows members of the public to uncover hidden gems and experience familiar places through fresh eyes, all for free. It’s a chance to celebrate community heritage and the built environment, while visiting some interesting and historic buildings.

As in previous years, venues across the Kingdom will be opening their doors on different weekends of the month depending on their location.

Those venues in West Fife are will welcome visitors over the weekend of September 16 and 17. Buildings in East Fife are open on September 2 and 3 and in Central Fife they are open on September 9 and 10.

Here we list the venues in West Fife taking part in the initiative this year on September 16 and 17.

For more information on any of the venues, or to book places where required, visit www.doorsopendays.org.uk

Aberdour Heritage Centre (September 16 & 17, 2pm-4pm) – This attractive Victorian station building hosts the Aberdour Heritage Centre. The heritage collection displays information on the village, past and present, on wall panels, in photographs and on a state of the art electronic touch table.

Cairneyhill Parish Church, Cairneyhill (September 17, 10am-3pm) – Cairneyhill Church (1752) has served its congregation through various splits and unions, becoming part of the Church of Scotland in 1929. A simple building structure with the pulpit on the long wall between two stained glass commemorative windows. It is considered of historic importance, having been in continuous use in what was its relatively unaltered form. Guided tours throughout the day. Church service from 11.30am-12.30pm.

Dunfermline City Chambers, Dunfermline (September 17, 10.30am-3pm) – Dunfermline City Chambers stands on the site of the earlier Townhouse of 1771. It took three years to build, and was completed in 1879, to a design in the French Gothic style. The building has historic features and architectural importance. It houses the old police cells and the impressive oak hammer beams in the Council Chambers. Guided tours will take place throughout the day.

Dunfermline District Car Radio Club (September 17, 10am-5pm) – DDRCC have their own purpose built radio controlled car track. On the Doors Open weekend this year DDRCC are hosting the final round of the Regional Racing Competitions. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the action, meet the racers and learn about all about radio car racing in Fife.

Holy Name Church, Oakley (September 17, noon-4pm) – The present Holy Name Church was designed in the early Scottish style by architects Reginald Fairlie & Partners. Particularly outstanding features are the stained glass windows, made by Gabriel Loire, and the statues carved by French designers from Chartres. The church houses a small museum where copies of a book describing the history of the parish are available. Tours of the church will take place.

Holy Trinity Scottish Episcopal Church, Dunfermline (September 17, 1.30pm-4pm) – By the 1890s the large congregation of Trinity Chapel needed a new, larger building and this fine Victorian church, designed by architect Sir Robert Rowand Anderson, was built and consecrated in 1891. Enjoy the peaceful atmosphere of this fine ecclesiastical building, and explore the features, including the reredos, and the lovely Kempe & Wilson windows.

Inverkeithing Parish Church, Inverkeithing (September 17, 1pm-4pm) – The original church was consecrated to St. Peter by Bishop de Bernham in 1244. It stands on an ancient religious site and holds a mediaeval treasure that lay buried for centuries. The tower was added to the building in the 14th century and between 1625-1633 the church was repaired and partially rebuilt. In 1825 the church was badly damaged by a fire and, following substantial repair in 1900, was completely refurbished to a design by P McGregor Chalmers. Visit this historic Church to see one of the finest baptismal fonts in Scotland. A guided walk of the town starting at 2pm opposite the Old Town House, Townhall Street.

Saline and District Heritage Museum, Saline (September 16 & 17, 11am-3pm) – Saline Heritage Museum will display artefacts and information on the archaeological dig at Saline Old Kirkyard in 2022, the primary aim of which was to uncover evidence for the late mediaeval church. Visitors can also enjoy a guided tour of the Old Kirkyard.