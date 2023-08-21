Doors Open Day 2023: Applications open for guided minibus tours of the Forth Road Bridge

The tours, hosted by Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland, will take place on Saturday, September 23 as part of Doors Open Day, Scotland’s largest free festival that celebrates places and stories, new and old.

Guided minibus tours will depart every 15 minutes from the bridge office in South Queensferry, lasting one hour, stopping at points of interest along the deck before visiting one of the anchorage chambers on the north side of the bridge where the main cables are anchored into the rock. Commentary will be provided by experienced members of staff from BEAR Scotland.

There’s no charge for the tours, however donations to BEAR Scotland’s national charity partner Alzheimer Scotland will be welcomed.

The Forth Road Bridge is taking part in Doors Open Day again this year. People can now apply to join a tour. Pic: Michael Gillen

Places are now available to book online with numbers limited and places allocated on a first come, first served basis.

The Forth Bridges exhibition at Transport Scotland’s Contact and Education Centre will also be open to the public from 9am to 5pm, featuring special exhibits and educational activities. Advance booking is not necessary for the exhibition, or to take a walk across the bridge.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s operating company representative for south east Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome visitors back to the Forth Road Bridge on Doors Open Day after the success of last year’s event. We’re also pleased to be raising money for a great cause in Alzheimer Scotland. Our guided minibus tours will give the public a rare chance to visit parts of this famous bridge normally hidden from view, and to hear from experienced members of staff who have worked on the structure for many years. Everyone who attends will have the chance to enter a charity raffle to experience the incredible view from the top of the Queensferry Crossing – a real once in a lifetime opportunity.”