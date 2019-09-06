Doors Open Day offers glimpse behind scenes across Kirkcaldy

Doors Open Day is one of the most popular dates in the community calendar.

Each year thousands of people take the opportunity to see behind the scenes at a range of venues across the town.

Merchant's House, Kirkcaldy (Pic: Walter Neilson)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Doors Open Day, run by the Scottish Civic Trust - and there is much to see.

Here’s our guide to where to go on Sunday...

1) Merchant’s House,

Step inside the town’s 16th century town house - one of the finest surviving examples of a house of this kind, and with stunning views across the Forth. Explore the garden too. Laws Close, Kirkcaldy

2) St Mark’s Orthodox Church

Home to Scotland’s first Coptic Church, the plain building is stunning inside, and you are assured of the warmest of welcomes from a congregation that spans some 15 nationalities. Links Street, Kirkcaldy

3) Adam Smith Heritage Centre

Fully restored, the 18th century birthplace of our famous economist opens its doors and showcases its small museum … and you will also get an insight onto the foundation’s plans to tap into his legacy. Adam Smith Close, Kirkcaldy

4) Kirkcaldy Old Kirk

The town’s oldest building with many stories to tell, and the finest panoramic views across Kirkcaldy and the Forth from the top of the bell tower. Guided tours of the graveyard too. Kirk Wynd, Kirkcaldy

5) Kirkcaldy SherifF Court

See behind the scenes, visit the cells, take a seat in the jury box and hear from the staff who run this busy courtroom. Whytescauseway, Kirkcaldy

6) Kirkcaldy Art Club

Former offices, a laundry to the Nairn family, and even a monastery, now it is home to the town’s art club. Children’s activities and light refreshments are on offer for visitors. Hot Pot Wynd, Dysart

7) Dysart Tolbooth

Step inside and visit the jail cell where the ne’er do wells were held back in the 1600s. There’s also a fantastic exhibition on Dysart’s past from the local Trust. Hill Street, Dysart

8) Dysart St Clair Church

The only example of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s work to be found on the east of Scotland can be seen here. Murals on show from midday after the morning service. West Port, Dysart

9) Burntisland Heritage Trust

Step inside and tour the now deserted islands of the Forth, from the Bass Rock to the Forth Road Bridge. Find out more about their rich history and the tales from their past. Kirkgate, Burntisland

10) Burntisland Parish Church

Step inside the oldest post-Reformation church still in use today, Also known as the ‘Kirk Of the Bible’ because King James VI once held the General Assembly within its walls. East Leven Street, Burntisland

11) Auchtertool Kirk

Set just on the edge of the village, it is a peaceful oasis dating back to the 17th century. Auchtertool.

12) Earthship Fife

Built from car tyres and waste, this is the only building of its kind in Scotland - one adults and children alike will enjoy exploring and learning about. Kinghorn

13) SWACS Terras Hall

The ancient Pictish carvings continue to fascinate 1500 years on - and this is home to the largest collection anywhere. Take the opportunity to see them, and visit the new museum and visitor centre. The Haugh, East Wemyss

14) Wemyss School of Needlework

Girls first came to the school in 1876 to learn the craft of needlework to earn money. It now teaches different types of needlecraft, but much of its history can still be seen today. Main Street, Coaltown of Wemyss

15) Fife Railway Heritage

All aboard the steam train! Enjoy a step back in time as well as a model railway as the doors open to the heritage yard. Kirkland Railway Yard, Burntmill Industrial Estate, Leven

16) Auchterderran Church

Two years on from a major restoration, you can view the church and its grounds - and find out more about its fascinating history. Doors open from 2pm until 4pm. Woodend Road, Cardenden