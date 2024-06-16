Dug up a mystery object? Get it checked out by experts at special event in Kirkcaldy

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 16th Jun 2024, 14:04 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2024, 14:06 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
If you have dug up a mystery object, you could find out more about it as experts come to a Fife venue this weekend.

Kirkcaldy Galleries is hosting a Finds Day on Saturday (June 22) when a team from the national Treasure Trove Unit (TTU) is in town for an event that ties in with the start of Unearthed, the new family-friendly exhibition at the venue.

“It’s an opportunity for people in Fife to bring in their archaeological finds - from metal detecting, for example - and have the guys at the TTU identify, classify and provide information about them,” said Curator Janice Crane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can book a slot on the day through the TTU’s website treasuretrovescotland.co.uk. There will also be a free short talk at 12 noon when the TTU team will talk about some of the artefacts that have been found in Fife and subsequently added to the Fife Collection.

The Finds Day takes place at Kirkcaldy Galleries (Pic: Submitted)The Finds Day takes place at Kirkcaldy Galleries (Pic: Submitted)
The Finds Day takes place at Kirkcaldy Galleries (Pic: Submitted)

This year so far there have been 11 items, including two papal bullas and a Bronze Age axe head. The TTU is responsible for running the Treasure Trove system and is the first port of call for new discoveries and finders.

Related topics:FifeKirkcaldy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.