Dug up a mystery object? Get it checked out by experts at special event in Kirkcaldy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

If you have dug up a mystery object, you could find out more about it as experts come to a Fife venue this weekend.

Kirkcaldy Galleries is hosting a Finds Day on Saturday (June 22) when a team from the national Treasure Trove Unit (TTU) is in town for an event that ties in with the start of Unearthed, the new family-friendly exhibition at the venue.

“It’s an opportunity for people in Fife to bring in their archaeological finds - from metal detecting, for example - and have the guys at the TTU identify, classify and provide information about them,” said Curator Janice Crane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Visitors can book a slot on the day through the TTU’s website treasuretrovescotland.co.uk. There will also be a free short talk at 12 noon when the TTU team will talk about some of the artefacts that have been found in Fife and subsequently added to the Fife Collection.

The Finds Day takes place at Kirkcaldy Galleries (Pic: Submitted)