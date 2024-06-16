Dug up a mystery object? Get it checked out by experts at special event in Kirkcaldy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kirkcaldy Galleries is hosting a Finds Day on Saturday (June 22) when a team from the national Treasure Trove Unit (TTU) is in town for an event that ties in with the start of Unearthed, the new family-friendly exhibition at the venue.
“It’s an opportunity for people in Fife to bring in their archaeological finds - from metal detecting, for example - and have the guys at the TTU identify, classify and provide information about them,” said Curator Janice Crane.
Visitors can book a slot on the day through the TTU’s website treasuretrovescotland.co.uk. There will also be a free short talk at 12 noon when the TTU team will talk about some of the artefacts that have been found in Fife and subsequently added to the Fife Collection.
This year so far there have been 11 items, including two papal bullas and a Bronze Age axe head. The TTU is responsible for running the Treasure Trove system and is the first port of call for new discoveries and finders.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.