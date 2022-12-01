Dunfermline-based charity 4Arts is hosting a crafters Christmas fayre on Saturday including the chance to take part in fused glass workshops - for both kids and adults.

The event on Saturday, December 3 is being held in aid of the charity 4Arts, which works to encourage people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities to access and participate in the arts.

Through the charity’s multi-arts centre it aims to help people gain creative confidence by creating a safe space for them to enjoy doing something creative.

The fayre will run from 11am to 3pm at the charity’s base at 4 Victoria Street, Dunfermline.

As well as a range of stalls to browse works by local crafters, where you might find a few special Christmas gifts, there’s also the chance to take part in fused glass workshops – for both adults and children.

Tea and coffee will also be available.