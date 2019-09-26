Dunhill Links Championship fireworks to light up St Andrews sky

A spectacular fireworks display will light up the St Andrews sky on the eve of the final day of this year’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The display, which is an annual favourite with golfers, spectators and St Andrews residents, will start at 8.25pm on Saturday and take place on the West Sands.

The best view of the fireworks will be from Links Road, behind the 17th green on the Old Course, and from the track in front of the Old Course Hotel.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship celebrates links golf at its finest and is played over the Old Course St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

It incorporates two separate competitions – an individual tournament for the leading professionals and a team championship in which the pros are paired with amateur golfers.

Among the amateurs taking part this year are Bill Murray, of Ghostbusters fame, Justin Timberlake, actors Matthew Goode and Luke Wilson, music stars Ronan Keating, Brian McFadden, Huey Lewis and sport stars Sir Ian Botham, Sir Steve Redgrave, Shane Warne and Vinnie Jones.

Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days – today (Thursday), tomorrow (Friday) and Saturday, wtih final day tickets on Sunday available at the gates for £20 and £15 for concessions.