The popular Dunnikier Country Park Fayre returns this weekend with a variety of entertainment on offer.

Running on Saturday, May 27, and Sunday, 28th, the event promises music, games and prizes. With a range of singers and performers also taking to the stage over the course of the weekend.

Main attractions also include the event’s bouncy castles and slides, but for those less inclined towards the shows, there also promises to be a range of food stalls serving up everything from traditional Scottish food to international street food such as wood-fired pizzas and gourmet burgers.

Last year's event was well attended and there's hopes for the same as they mark their tenth year.

The Fayre will offer a £10 wristband, entitling the wearer to unlimited use of the inflatables and rides. These are available in advance or on the day.

Natasha Butler, event organiser at World of Parties, said: “This will be the 10th year of the event running - we have a range of local businesses and traders attending along with singers and performers over both days as well Batman and the fire brigade on the Sunday.

“It's set to be another great family day out this year and as always I'd urge the local community to support the event as without their support the event would not be possible.