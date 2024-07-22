Dysart Sailing Club to hold Open Day
Its time again to enjoy a fun day out at Dysart Harbour, the home of Dysart Sailing Club.
Come along and join us between 12 and 4pm on Sunday 28th July, for a series of fun events, such as bouncy castle, inflatable slide and face painting.
There will be a ukulele band, a brass Band and even a car boot sale.
Fun for all the family!
