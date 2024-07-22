Dysart Sailing Club to hold Open Day

By Martin Johncock
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 10:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Its time again to enjoy a fun day out at Dysart Harbour, the home of Dysart Sailing Club.

Come along and join us between 12 and 4pm on Sunday 28th July, for a series of fun events, such as bouncy castle, inflatable slide and face painting.

There will be a ukulele band, a brass Band and even a car boot sale.

Fun for all the family!

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1871
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice