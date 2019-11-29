Early bird tickets launched for Outwith Festival 2020 in Fife

The Outwith Festival is coming back to Fife in 2020
The music and creative arts festival based across a number of venues in Dunfermline will run from September 1-6 next year.
The 2019 event was hailed a huge success and will feature everything from comedy and theatre to live music and author interviews.
Early bird tickets go on sale this weekend , and the £20 passes give you access to 50-plus acts across seven venues in one day.
The all-day ticket was a huge hit this year with many fans snapping them up and enjoying as many gigs and shows as they could pack in.
The line-up included Idlewild, Honeyblood, William McCarthy from New York’s Augustines & The Charlatans legendary frontman, Tim Burgess among a host of the best emerging artist from Scotland and beyond.
And organisers say the 2020 line-up will be even bigger, bringing some of the most exciting acts from around the world into the heart of Dunfermline.
Tickets go on-sale at 9:00am on Saturday online HERE www.outwithfestival.co.uk or direct from Carnegie Hall box office.