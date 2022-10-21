They will all be part of the Bowhouse 22 exhibition at Bowhouse, St Monans, for one weekend in November.

Together they will provide an unparalleled opportunity to view the varied work of forty local artists, from paintings, drawings, and prints to ceramics, glass and textile art works, often inspired by the picturesque East Neuk’s fishing villages and its rural scenery.

Dave Smith, one of the organisers, said: “We staged this event at the Bowhouse last year, and it was a great success.

Tablet & Haar botanical cards will be part of the weekend

Most Popular

“It allows us to bring our members together in one spacious venue. There can be a lot of people there without it feeling crowded, making It easy to move around, get a good view of the artists’ work, and make purchases.”

He added: “There will of course be a wide range of original artwork for sale, and with an eye to the approach of Christmas, there will be plenty of opportunities to purchase affordable gifts and seasonal cards.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors to the East Neuk – it’s always a great place for a day out – and from the East Neuk villages, supporting their local artists.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event takes place on November 5-6.

Participating artists include Jillian Ballantyne, Joanna van den Berg, Jennifer Black, Frances Donald, Sarah Boardman, Victoria Clarke, Jennifer Cooper, Doodlecraft Designs & Gifts, and East Neuk Beach Crafts,