The annual Anstruther Harbour Festival takes place this weekend.

An East Neuk community is preparing for its annual Harbour Festival this weekend.

The event, which runs from Friday, August 30 to Sunday, September 1, features three days of fun for the whole family to enjoy.

Hundreds of people are expected to descend on the town over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among the highlights this year will be the ‘Anster Fair’ which revives the burgh’s historic market day, with over 40 food and craft stalls on the harbour front, plus children’s entertainers.

There will also be the return of the Ceilidh by the Coast in the festival marquee on Friday evening; a concert by this year’s headliners The Coaltown Daisies on Saturday night and the Scottish debut of the film Wind, Tide & Oar in the Dreel Halls on Sunday evening.

The Festival will also include the annual Anstruther Muster.

Other activities planned for over the weekend include a pipe band on the Middle Pier on Friday evening, a model boats show in the Fisheries Museum; a sea shanty workshop; tea dance; traditional music and dance displays and storytelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local bands will be playing in the marquee on both Saturday and Sunday, including Definition, Burn the Maps, Robyn Smith, The Long Road and James McNulty.

The memorial service for the Battle of May Island takes place on the Saturday afternoon with a Service of the Sea church service in the festival's marquee at the harbour on Sunday morning.

Anstruther Lifeboat Station will also be hosting an open day – its first with its new Shannon Class lifeboat – on Saturday, coinciding with the festival’s events.

All three of the RNLI lifeboats, currently based at the station, will be on display for visitors to view and the barbecue will be fired up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about the events planned for this year’s Anstruther Harbour Festival visit www.anstrutherharbourfestival.org

Details of the RNLI open day can be found on the RNLI Anstruther Lifeboat Facebook page.