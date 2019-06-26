East Neuk Festival gets off to a flying start with fun art installation

This year’s East Neuk Festival launched today (Wednesday) with the unveiling of The Drying Green – a large-scale art installation set within the wildflower meadow of Kellie Castle in Pittenweem.

The Drying Green is the brainchild of Festival Director, Svend McEwan-Brown, and is the latest in a series of ENF projects to celebrate an aspect of local history and community.

East Neuk Festival - The Drying Green.

It is inspired by the traditional drying greens still found in most villages in the East Neuk of Fife – communal places shared by the neighbourhood where clothes are dried, neighbours meet, chat and pass the time.

McEwan-Brown has dreamt up a huge festive space at Kellie Castle with colourful banners threading their way across the meadow creating an art installation which also becomes a maze, a playground for all ages and – on June 29 – the backdrop to a festive afternoon of informal and fun family friendly music and activities including pop up concerts from the Tullis Russell Mills Band.

Svend said: “I hope this is very simple but very magical. It’s really a case of taking what was basically a place of work, and turning it into something bright, festive, uplifting – and hopefully fun.”

The 15th East Neuk Festival promises to surprise and delight as it fills the hidden corners of Fife’s coastal area with music from June 26-30.

Percussionist Colin Currie and his new Colin Currie Quartet make ENF debuts performing the world premiere of a new work by Huw Watkins whilst pianist Elisabeth Leonskaja, the Pavel Haas Quartet and Belcea Quartet come together to present a unique series of five concerts.

The Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and Senegalese kora master Seckou Keita make their ENF debut with a three-concert residency and the music of Erik Satie paired with the hot jazz of Stéphane Grappelli in a special concert from pianist Euan Stevenson and the Tim Kliphuis Trio.

Three ENF regulars also appear with their new bespoke ensembles created especially for the festival performing Mozart and Handel concerti on period instruments, and Peter Whelan’s handpicked Ensemble Marsyas of wind players from all over Europe promises a magnificent performance of Mozart’s Serenade for 13 Winds.

For full details about The Drying Green and the 2019 East Neuk Festival visit eastneukfestival.com