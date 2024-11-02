East Neuk venue hosts Afro-Latin and Tropical Dance floor music for intimate audience
The Futtle Brewery, Bowhouse, St Monans, plays host to Karawane - two DJs, based in the Highlands, but playing internationally, curating festival stages and producing music with a range of overseas and home-grown artists - on Saturday, November 16. Tickets are limited to only 60. They can be bought from Futtle, or at www.futtle.com/shop/p/karawane-dj-night
Mark Thomson, DJ with Karawane says, “, “We are so excited to come to this special place. We first found it when we heard about the record shop there, and then saw what an incredible range of DJs and live artists play there.
“It really is a hidden gem. We are bringing a four-deck set of really joyous dancefloor music, from Africa, South America, the Caribbean and so much more. People of all ages tell us they feel so much joy dancing to this type of music, and we try hard to veer away from the usual Edinburgh-Glasgow circuit, so that more people can experience the music from these incredible cultures and artists.”