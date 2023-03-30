News you can trust since 1871
Easter 2023: 20 things to do with the kids in Fife during the holidays

Wondering how you’re going to keep the kids entertained for the Easter holidays this year?

By Fiona Dobie
Published 30th Mar 2023, 15:32 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 15:33 BST

There are a number of events and activities happening across the district that will help to keep the family busy. Here we’ve listed just some of the things happening locally over the Easter holidays to help give you some ideas.

Sports centres across the Kingdom are offering a bumper Easter programme with a range of free activities for those aged 17 and under. Sports include swimming, racquet sports and football. Find out more at www.fifeleisure.org.uk

1. Free Easter Activities at Fife sports centres

In a brand-new show, the Singing Kettle's founder, Artie dusts off the kettles and asks the audience to say the famous rhyme at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Saturday, April 1 at 11am.

2. Artie’s Singing Kettle: Silly Songs

Take part in an Easter Chick hunt around the museum from April 1 to April 16. Can you find all the escaped chicks? On Monday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 12, between 1.30pm and 3.30pm get creative with some Easter themed crafts for all the families. Activities are free with general museum admission.

3. Easter fun at the Scottish Fisheries Museum

Hop along to the restaurant for a tasty breakfast for the whole family before the little ones take part in some egg-cellent fun with the Easter bunny at Dobbies Dunfermline. The breakfast takes place at 8.30am from Thursday, April 6 to Monday, April 10. Tickets are £9.99 per child and from £7.45 per adult. For details and to book visit the Dobbies website.

4. Easter Bunny Breakfast at Dobbies Dunfermline

Fife