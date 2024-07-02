Edinburgh Festival Fringe: the Fifers set to perform at world’s greatest arts festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe is set to welcome performers from all over the world, and Fifers are in a great position to take advantage of the Kingdom’s proximity to the world’s largest arts festival.

We have picked out some of the best local acts taking to the stage across the Forth this August.

> Comedy

Stuart McPherson: HORSE

Isla Fairfield from Limekilns will perform her semi-autobiographical show at this year’s Fringe.

Venue: Monkey Barrel Comedy – Monkey Barrel 2

Dates: July 29-August 25 (excluding August 13th), at 7:10pm

The Burntisland-raised star of BBC’s Scot Squad Stuart McPherson will perform his solo hour of standup following a successful run at last year’s fringe.

He said: “The show’s called horse because I happened to have written a joke about a horse on the day that the deadline was. Now that I live in Glasgow all my mates say that Fife is rural, which I didn’t agree with until I remembered seeing a horse and carriage around Burntisland and thought, fair enough.

Punmeister Richard Pulsford returns to the Fringe.

“The show is basically about what my year’s been like. Becoming a stepdad to my girlfriend’s dog and stuff. I’ve got some material about Fife so I can reveal that much to Fifers reading this!

On growing up in Burntisland, Stuart said: “I just used to love going to the Fringe as a kid, I’d jump on the train to see a bunch of shows and drag my mates along. I could look out my bedroom window in Burntisland and see Edinburgh, so it felt quite manageable.”

Ross Leslie has the chance to do the funniest thing

Venue: Laughing Horse @ West Port Oracle – Flight Club

Stuart McPherson from Burntisland on stage (Pic: Curse These Eyes)

Dates: August 1-25 (excluding 14th and 21st) at 5:00pm

Rosyth’s Ross Leslie will perform an hour of stand-up at his fifth Fringe festival.

He said: “I’m a tour guide so a lot of it’s about Scottish history, and the sort of people you meet doing tours. I wanted to get the word funny in the title cause last time I think the poster made it look a wee bit like a one man play or something.

“It’s in a bit of a strange location. The room is set out like an airplane, and it’s got airplane seats in it. The walls have little cut-outs where the windows would be, it’s really weird.”

On the perks of being a Fifer, he added: “Being on this side of Fife, you’re close enough to enjoy the fringe but not so close that it’s hectic. It’s quite nice actually, getting on the train home after a long day.

Ross will also host a nightly compilation show called Scotland’s best comedians live. It will take place every night at 10pm in the Counting House.

Richard Pulsford: Get Rich Quick.

Venue: Beehive Inn – Beehive 2 (The Attic)

Dates: August 2-26 (excluding 14th) at 12:45pm

Burntisland based stand-up Richard Pulsford specialises in puns and wordplay jokes. This year the 2021 UK Pun Champion offers an entire hour of one-liner jokes for his tenth Fringe in a row.

When asked to share a taster joke for readers of the Press, Richard replied: “This morning I was sending a food parcel to my first wife, Fed Ex.”

Discussing commuting from Burntisland, he said: “I’m relying on Scotrail making the trains on time, so if there’s any jeopardy in doing the fringe it’s probably that.”

It Just So Happened

Venue: Hill Street Theatre – Dunedin Theatre

Dates: August 2-10 at 10:30am

Richard will also host a history themed panel show, in which hi and other comedians will discuss historic events that took place on the same date as each performance.

> Theatre

Hot Girl Summer

Venue: theSpace @ Symposium Hall – Annexe

Dates: August 19-24 at 10:20pm

25-year-old Isla Fairfield from Limekilns will perform her semi-autobiographical show at this year’s fringe.

The show is based on the story of a Scottish girl who lands a job in London and moves with the idea of a having a perfect summer, but finds herself navigating the world of online dating.

Isla said: “It is inspired by reality, but the story itself is fiction. There’s loads of things that happen to the characters that are completely made up.”

Speaking about the advantage of being a Fifer at the Fringe,she added: “Loads of people I went to drama school with want to take shows at the fringe but they’re like ‘we just can’t afford to stay in Edinburgh.’ I’m the same but my mum and dad live in Fife so I’ll manage to do it.”

The Mort Hoose

Venue: Paradise in the Vault – The Vault

Dates: August 19-25 at 12:30pm

Fife College Student’s Association Theatre Society will bring its new dark comedy to the festival.

Writer and director Craig Walker said: “A couple years ago some students came to us and said a lot of college courses have practical experience elements, and it’s something we struggle for in Fife.

“You look at the Kingdom and think historically there’s quite a big theatre presence. The worker’s clubs and miner’s clubs always had plays. We set up a talent agency where we can audition acting students and then take them into a professional standard play.

“The play itself is bit of a challenge for them cause they’re all playing 40-year-olds. It’s based on a group of people who were friends at high school in the late 90’s, and what their lives have become now.

“It’s quite authentic to fife in that the language is quite strong.”

Those who would like to see a preview of the show can head along to the Glen Pavilion in Dunfermline at 7:30pm on June 27.

> Music

Harmony of Legends: A Choral Tribute to Iconic Songwriters

Venue: Edinburgh New Town Church

Date: August 3 at 4:30pm