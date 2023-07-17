Edinburgh festivals: a feast of entertainment in the capital - John Murray

Edinburgh International Book Festival runs from August 12-28 and has grown from a few tents in Charlotte Square in 1983 to a family audience of 20,000 and a school’s programme of 14,000 young readers attending.

Continually evolving they move from Edinburgh College Of Art in Lauriston Place to Edinburgh Future’s Institute next year. As diverse as ever there are events ranging from the Beano comic editors to Greta Thunberg. Expect events in person with everyone from Irvine Welsh and Ruby Wax to Kezia Dugdale and Nicola Sturgeon.

With new festival director Nicola Benedetti on board the official Edinburgh International Festival runs from August 4-27. Highlights include Alison Goldfrapp on August 25, Ally Bain & Phil Cunningham at the Hub (12th), Jake Bugg on the 23rd, and founder member of Velvet Underground John Cale at the Festival Theatre on the 26th.

Erin Armstrong and Jon Culshaw star in Lena (Pic: Benjamin Ealovega)

Foodies Festival returns to Inverleith park from August 4-6 with an Abba tribute, Calum Bowie and Callum Beattie performing on stage, while Edinburgh Food Festival with free entry will open on Friday until July 31 at George Square Gardens.

Close by will be the busiest part of the Fringe with venues ranging from the Pleasance Dome, Underbelly, Gilded Balloon and Assembly Festival. The latter had humble beginnings in the Assembly Rooms in George Street, but now they have spread across the city with the venues surrounding George Square, Assembly Roxy in Roxburgh Place which is open all year round and Assembly Hall on the Mound, which is a great venue, was once the Scottish Parliament.