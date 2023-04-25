Elie set to host 10th annual scarecrow festival
There will be some unusual characters lurking around Elie this bank holiday weekend as the village hosts its annual Scarecrow Festival.
The popular event runs from Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1, 2023. This year is the tenth anniversary of the Scarecrow Festival, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Elie Fayre Day Group who organise the weekend as well as many other community events. A special Wizard of Oz theme has been introduced for this year’s festival as tenth anniversaries are celebrated with tin and 40th anniversaries with rubies.
Visitors will be able to take part in an observational treasure hunt around the village with a prize and the Elie Cinema Club are screening The Wizard of Oz at Earlsferry Town Hall on Sunday, April 30 at 4pm.
A spokesperson for the Elie Scarecrow Festival, said: “We have many entries this year so please come along and explore the village and decide which is your favourite scarecrow. You can buy a map from Elie Newsagents and if you want your vote to count please hand it back to the newsagents before noon on Monday, May 1.”
Any money raised from the festival is donated to local organisations and charities. Last year the group supported the village floral displays, Elie Primary School and the East Neuk Foodbank. Teas, coffee and home baking will be available for scarecrow hunters at Toll Green Hall on Saturday morning.