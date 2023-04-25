The 2023 Elie Scarecrow Festival runs from Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1.

The popular event runs from Friday, April 28 to Monday, May 1, 2023. This year is the tenth anniversary of the Scarecrow Festival, which coincides with the 40th anniversary of the Elie Fayre Day Group who organise the weekend as well as many other community events. A special Wizard of Oz theme has been introduced for this year’s festival as tenth anniversaries are celebrated with tin and 40th anniversaries with rubies.

Visitors will be able to take part in an observational treasure hunt around the village with a prize and the Elie Cinema Club are screening The Wizard of Oz at Earlsferry Town Hall on Sunday, April 30 at 4pm.

A spokesperson for the Elie Scarecrow Festival, said: “We have many entries this year so please come along and explore the village and decide which is your favourite scarecrow. You can buy a map from Elie Newsagents and if you want your vote to count please hand it back to the newsagents before noon on Monday, May 1.”

Scarecrows will be appearing around Elie this weekend as the village hosts its 10th scarecrow festival.

