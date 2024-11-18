Embroidery from historic Fife castles in new exhibition which tells story of women who created them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new exhibition showcasing the often-overlooked art of embroidery is set to shine a light on textiles from the National Trust for Scotland’s historic collection at two historic Fife castles - and the stories of the women who created them.

Kellie Castle and Hill of Tarvit feature along with Alloa Tower in Stitched: Scotland’s Embroidered Art at Dovecot Studios in Edinburgh this winter. Over 80 embroidery-based objects will be on display to the public for the first time.

Alongside the textiles, the exhibition also highlights the stories of the women and girls who created the pieces of art over a 200-year period from the 1720s to 1920s, including the history of embroidery in Scotland during this time.

Items from Kellie Castle’s collection unveil the tastes of Robert Lorimer and the talents of his mother Hannah and sister Louise. Textiles from the Hill of Tarvit showcase how everyday items such as table runners were enlivened by embroidery, while a four-fold draught screen, on loan from the Earl of Mar & Kellie, attributed to Frances, Countess of Mar, showcases the design styles and trends of the early 1700s.

The exhibition runs until mid January (Pic: Phil Wilkinson)

Developed by National Trust for Scotland curator Emma Inglis, the exhibition includes items from the Trust’s extensive textile collection, held at historic properties across Scotland.

Emma said: “The exhibition is a fantastic showcase of the National Trust for Scotland’s historic collection of embroidered textiles over a 200-year period that highlights the exquisite and intricate art of embroidery and its social history in Scotland. Stitched is the culmination of a two-year research and conservation programme, bringing together 80 items from our collection on display to the public for the first time.

“We’re excited for them to see the range of different items on show reflecting the variety of women who created them, from a large and luxurious bed cover to detailed and colourful fire screens, to the more intricate smaller items such as samplers and a pin cushion. It is a fascinating look back at how the art of embroidery has developed in Scotland, and I’d like to thank Dovecot Studios for helping us to stage such an elaborate exhibition, right in the heart of Edinburgh.”

Stitched: Scotland’s Embroidered Art runs until January 15.

Celia Joicey, Dovecot Studios director, said: "This exhibition offers a rare opportunity to celebrate Scotland’s rich textile heritage, showcasing the skill and artistry of the past while also highlighting the innovation and craft that continue to shape the future of Scottish textiles."

National Trust for Scotland members receive a 50% discount on standard entry prices.