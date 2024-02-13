Ensemble music and inspiring talk from Mark Agnew at Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy

Adventure sports journalist and author Mark Agnew will give an illustrated talk on his journey to be the first to kayak the entire 2000-mile Northwest Passage, from Baffin Bay to Beaufort Sea last summer. Mark will be at the kirk on Monday, February 19 at 7.30pm as part of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s series of “Inspiring People”. Entry costs £10 - free to students and members of RSGS) and can be booked online at www.rsgs.org or pay at the door .