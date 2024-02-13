Ensemble music and inspiring talk from Mark Agnew at Old Kirk in Kirkcaldy
Adventure sports journalist and author Mark Agnew will give an illustrated talk on his journey to be the first to kayak the entire 2000-mile Northwest Passage, from Baffin Bay to Beaufort Sea last summer. Mark will be at the kirk on Monday, February 19 at 7.30pm as part of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society’s series of “Inspiring People”. Entry costs £10 - free to students and members of RSGS) and can be booked online at www.rsgs.org or pay at the door .
On Friday, March 1, at 7.30pm, there is a delightful programme of music by Bernstein and Sondheim will be presented by Ensemble, raising funds for the Victoria Hospital's Renal Unit. The well-respected touring operatic group based in Kirkcaldy has performed at many charity concerts, raising funds for many good causes.
Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 concessions and £5 children - call (01592) 596904 or pay at the venue.