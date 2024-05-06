Events and activities for Fifers of all ages with Ways to Wellbeing Festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Art, crafts and storytelling are key components of OnFife’s Ways to Wellbeing Festival – which has something to offer people of all ages and abilities – and is running throughout May.

Taking part in activities and learning new skills is a vital part of the festival, which takes place at OnFife venues across the Kingdom. All but one of the activities are free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather Korabiowska, OnFife wellbeing coordinator, said: “Our varied programme has something to suit everyone, no matter their age or ability – it’s the perfect opportunity for people to boost their wellbeing this spring.”

A number of events and activities are being organised by OnFife at its venues across the Kingdom for this year's Ways to Wellbeing Festival in May. (Pic: OnFife)

Dunfermline artist Carolyn Higgins will be leading a drop-in session, which will focus on composition and how to create pictures emphasising light and dark. The afternoon session will take place in Gallery 3 of the Brushstrokes exhibition at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries on May 23. Brushstrokes itself is a feel-good experience too, offering gallery-goers the chance to feast their eyes on some of the fantastic art in the OnFife collection. There are works by William McTaggart, L S Lowry, Elizabeth Blackadder, Anne Redpath, the Scottish Colourists and the Glasgow Boys, as well as a host of other gems, waiting to be discovered.

If knitting and crochet are your passions, then Cast ON at Kirkcaldy Galleries will have you hooked. The fortnightly craft meet-up for all ages is the ideal place to learn new skills and meet fellow wool lovers. The next afternoon session is scheduled for May 18 with a cup of tea on offer in Café Wemyss to help get the creative juices flowing.

Rothes Halls Library is hosting Chattercraft events each Wednesday afternoon during May – the perfect opportunity to sew, knit or be creative and chat with like-minded people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there are Crafternoons at Rosyth Library on May 16 and 30 – craft lovers can bring along any handicraft they are working on and share their talents or ask for advice.

For those who are game for something a little more competitive, there are plenty of options.

Scrabble Club meetings – for enthusiasts aged 16 and above – will take place at Dalgety Bay Library every Wednesday afternoon during May. Rothes Halls Chess Club, which meets on May 17 and 31, welcomes anyone who wants to improve their chess playing skills and there is no need to book.

Game ON is an informal gaming club that takes place every Thursday in Café Wemyss at Kirkcaldy Galleries where enthusiasts can enjoy a fun-filled evening. A wide variety of games are on offer – from classics such as Cluedo and Scrabble to more niche titles, including Forbidden Island, Ingenious and Star Realms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duloch Library is offering people a chance to get their hands on their Magic Table and play interactive games specially designed for those living with dementia. The games are fun and relaxing as well as encouraging interaction and active play and the late morning session takes place on May 31. Booking is essential

Mindfulness practitioner Craig Gilbert leads a dementia-friendly session at Dunfermline Carnegie Library and Galleries on May 24, which is linked to the Brushstrokes exhibition. Craig will guide participants through the basics of mindful meditation and explain how looking at art is a great way to slow down, reflect and take time for yourself. This session will help participants to pause and see art in a new or different way – the session, from 10.30 to 12 is free, but booking is required as spaces are limited.

For young animal lovers, there can be no better way to wellbeing than snuggling up with a therapet. They can enjoy a Doodle with Dalilah the therapy cat at Cadham Library on May 27 and a book reading session with canine therapet, Jilli the Jackahuahua, at Buckhaven Library on May 11, 18 and 25. Booking is essential for all of the therapet sessions. Each is aimed at children aged five and above, who must be accompanied by an adult.

Book lovers of all ages are invited to join library staff for a welcoming Walk On session – an ideal opportunity to take time out and connect with others and the outdoors. Sessions at Kirkcaldy, Rosyth, Duloch, Dalgety Bay and Oakley each start with a short guided walk, followed by a chat about books over a cup of tea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OnFife libraries are also hosting events linked to the ever-popular Bookbug Week, which this year celebrates all the wonderful languages that are spoken in Scotland. Activities based on the theme of Bookbug Says Hello! take place at libraries across the Kingdom from May 13-19. Events are geared for families with children aged 0-4 and all are free, although booking is essential.