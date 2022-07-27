Excitement builds as Aberdour Festival set to return

Aberdour Festival returns this week, with the annual parade taking place on Saturday.

The popular event kicks off on Friday with a full programme of events planned offering something for everyone.

After two years of being unable to host the festival due to the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers are delighted to be back and are looking forward to all that’s on offer this year.

The traditional Arts Exhibition and the pet show launch the festival on Friday before the eagerly anticipated return of everyone’s favourite Beach Day on Saturday.

A full programme of events is taking place for Aberdour Festival this year including the beach day and the popular sandcastle competition. Pic: George Mcluskie.

The day begins with the traditional parade through the village, led by Dysart Colliery Brass Band, at 10am ahead of the crowning of the Royal Party at Black Sands Beach at 11am.

Willie-the-Newsagent has the honour of crowning Festival Queen Martha Millar and Festival King Sam Milroy this year.

Their attendants are Violet Fenner and Samuel Fenton.

The fun continues throughout the day with the sandcastle competition and the raft race.

The Donkey Brae Run is back on Sunday.

There will be refreshments from the barbecue, bar and pizza oven, with musical entertainment from Cora Todd.

The theme for this year’s festival, which runs until August 7, is The Year of Stories.

On Sunday, July 31 another favourite returns – the Donkey Brae Run, albeit on a slightly different route this year.

Running alongside it will be the Village Market at the Silver Sands Playing Fields from 11am to 5pm featuring a variety of stalls, music, food and fun for the whole family.

Helen Pearson, chair of the festival’s organising committee, said: “We are looking forward to a fun-filled community week, full of glorious sunshine (hopefully), where we can once again enjoy varied events, sports and entertainment.”

Other highlights from the week include the Scarecrow Trail; the family games night on August 1; the silent discos on August 3; the quiz night on August 5 and the gala day village sports on August 6.

Tickets for some events have already sold out, including the children’s silent disco and the quiz night, but there’s still time to get tickets for other ticketed events and to join in those events where no tickets are required.