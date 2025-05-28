Exhibition and talks for Cupar-born sci-fi pioneer Robert Duncan Milne

A pop-up exhibition and talks will mark the launch of a new book about Cupar-born sci-fi pioneer, Robert Duncan Milne.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

June 7 marks his 181st birthday, and the publication of The Essential Robert Duncan Milne, edited by Keith Williams and Ari Brin.

The church of St James' the Great on St Catherine Street will host a pop-up exhibition about Milne - his father was once rector at the parish. It is open on Wednesdays June 4 and 11 from 11:00am to 11:00pm, and Saturdays June 7 and 14 from 11:00am to 4:00pm. There will also be a book on Saturday (June 7) at 2:00pm by Dr Keith .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will focus on Milne’s journey from his Scottish Episcopalian upbringing, study of the classics and grooming for the priesthood, to San Francisco and his output of over 60 stories, pioneering a new literary genre.

A pop-up exhibition and talks will mark the launch of a new book about Cupar-born sci-fi pioneer, Robert Duncan Milne.

On Saturday, June 14, archivist Barry Sullivan will explore how Milne’s early years in Cupar helped shape his remarkable life and work.

Drawing on 13 years of research into the Milne family, he will consider the influences - personal and historical - that may have guided Robert’s path.

And Dr Graham Pullin, lecturer at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design and resident of Cupar, will offer a personal reflection on the fascinating connections between Cupar and San Francisco, where Milne worked as a writer and Graham has worked as a designer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also ‘Meet The Neighbour’ events - the wee ones edition - with sci-fi bookbug and playtime with Yolanda Vico. It takes place on Saturday, June 7 at Castlehill Community Centre from 10:00am until12:30pm