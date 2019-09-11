Exhibition captures changes in Fife town through the decades

An exhibition which captures the changing face of Kirkcaldy over the past 120 years finishes this weekend.

The display, put together by Kirkcaldy Photographic Society, features more than 200 ‘then and now’ photographs capturing key locations across the town and shows just how much or how little Kirkcaldy has changed over the decades.

The collection proved very popular with locals when it was first shown at Kirkcaldy Galleries earlier in the year and organisers decided to put on this display in the Mercat due to demand.

The society, which has been celebrating its 120th anniversary, recreated the exhibition in full by turning a vacant premises within the Mercat Shopping Centre – formerly occupied by Fife Shopmobility – into a pop-up gallery.

As well as the display, locals can also have a look at a showing of rare film footage which features various aspects of post-war life in the town.

People can also have a chance to see some of the work done by society members.

The display is the culmination of nearly two years of painstaking research by the Society to identify and collect images.

Cathy Davis, society chairman, said: “It offers a unique celebration of the town spanning the last 120 years, since we were formed back in November 1898.”

The exhibition, which is free, is open daily from 10am and runs until Sunday.