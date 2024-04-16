Extra stops added to Forth Bridges visitor trail to mark World Heritage Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The visitor trail, which showcases Scotland’s iconic Forth Bridges and the distinctive historic communities of North and South Queensferry, now has nine new additions along its five-mile circular route which brings together 24 points of interest in North and South Queensferry and along the Forth Road Bridge.

They offer historical facts, local tales and folklore and panoramic views of the three Bridges and the Firth of Forth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new trail stops include two new tourism interpretation signs celebrating the Forth Bridge’s World Heritage Site status and can be found adjacent to commemorative UNESCO plaques at the High Street steps in South Queensferry and the Albert Hotel bus stop in North Queensferry.

Forth Bridges Trail from North Queensferry (Pic: The Forth Bridges/Stephen Sweeney)

Other new locations include the Forth Bridges viewpoint at the south end of the Forth Road Bridge, and Battery Point picnic area in North Queensferry which offers some of the closest views of the Forth Bridge.

The trail was designed to encourage visitors to explore the area further, on both sides of the Forth, and support the area’s year-round tourism businesses.

Signs marking points of interest have been designed to reflect the famous red steelwork of the original Forth Bridge. The panels feature illustrated maps, images and stories on the history of the Bridges, the Firth of Forth, and communities of North and South Queensferry in collaboration with local history and heritage groups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Altany Craik, Fife Council's spokesperson for finance, economy and strategic planning said: “The Forth Bridges communities have welcomed visitors for hundreds of years, be they pilgrims, ferry passengers or those enjoying the coast and our magnificent bridges, and the trail showcases this long and rich history.”

Lord Provost Robert Aldridge, Scotland’s High Admiral of the Firth of Forth, said: “Come and discover Scotland’s three bridges built over three centuries and enjoy the historic and the new in Edinburgh and Fife.