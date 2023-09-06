News you can trust since 1871
Falkland Art Trail: dates unveiled for weekend long event in royal burgh

Falkland Art Trail gets underway latter this month – and visitors are urged to download the app which will lead them to the doors of all the exhibitors
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 6th Sep 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Sep 2023, 09:04 BST
The event will consist of 11 artists and makers including woodworkers, potters, jeweller and local painters. The trail will run on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1 from 10:30 to 5:00pm and admission is free. Venues will be sign posted and maps can be collected at any venue and viewed on the Falkland Art Trail.

A spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank Scottish Whisky Investments, Falkland War Memorial Trust and Black Rose Design for supporting us. This project has been a community run event and hopes to give locals and those further afield a grand day out”

On the trail map there is a ‘What 3 Word’ app which people can download and it will lead them to the artists’ doors.