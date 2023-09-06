Falkland Art Trail: dates unveiled for weekend long event in royal burgh

Watch more videos on Shots!

The event will consist of 11 artists and makers including woodworkers, potters, jeweller and local painters. The trail will run on Saturday, September 30, and Sunday, October 1 from 10:30 to 5:00pm and admission is free. Venues will be sign posted and maps can be collected at any venue and viewed on the Falkland Art Trail.

A spokesperson said: “We’d like to thank Scottish Whisky Investments, Falkland War Memorial Trust and Black Rose Design for supporting us. This project has been a community run event and hopes to give locals and those further afield a grand day out”