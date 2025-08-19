Family day out as Emergency Services Day comes to the Falkirk Wheel

The emergency services will be in attendance at the Falkirk Wheel on Sunday for a family-friendly event.

The rotating boat lift will play host to an Emergency Services Day event offering the chance for visitors to learn more about the local emergency service staff, military, volunteers and vehicles.

A whole host of organisations will be in attendance at the event enabling members of the public to find out more about what they do and how they help keep our communities safe.

The free event runs from 11am to 3pm on Sunday, August 24.

The Falkirk Wheel will play host to a free Emergency Services Day event on Sunday. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The final hour, from 2pm onwards, will be a special silent hour with no sirens, flashing lights or loud noises.

Regular activities which are on offer at the Wheel will continue to be on offer during the day.

For more information on the event visit The Falkirk Wheel Facebook page.