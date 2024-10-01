Fans of horror, goth and alternative merchandise can enjoy The Blackheart Market when it returns this weekend

ClowneTina at a previous Blackheart Market in the Mercat.

Hallowe’en comes early to the Lang Toun this weekend as the Blackheart Market returns.

The unique market with a horror theme is back at the Mercat Shopping Centre in Kirkcaldy on Saturday, October 5.

The market proved popular on previous visits to the town and organisers hope once again it will draw a crowd.

It’s a chance to browse the goods of traders and creators that specialise in horror, goth and alternative merchandise, crafts, art and more.

The event is run by the same company behind the popular BGCP Comic Cons that have been running regularly in the shopping centre in recent years.

The Blackheart Market offers an alternative shopping experience for visitors.

The market runs in the Mercat from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, October 5.

For more information check out The Blackheart Market Facebook page.