The 2024 Fife Show, which celebrates women in agriculture, goes ahead at Kinloss on Saturday, May 18.

It is still, first and foremost, a traditional agricultural Show with Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland long service medals, for workers in the agricultural and rural sector with over 30 years employment, presented in the Main Ring. First held in 1821, it is also one of the most popular one day agricultural shows in the country with a huge crowd expected to attend.

As well as the usual cattle, sheep and equine In-Hand showing classes. Fife Show will also hold a qualifier for the Barber Family British Ridden Heavy Horse of the Year Championship as well in 2024 - with only four of each of these qualifiers held in Scotland, the committee is delighted that the event will host these prestigious classes for the final at the Horse of the Year Show in October.

Fife Show is counting down to its 2024 event (Pic: Cupar Camera Club)

Royal Highland Show qualifiers will again be held in the showjumping ring, with classes held over both Saturday and Sunday.

Entertainment takes the form of pig racing in the main ring, and the BMX Show, in a dedicated ring with displays throughout the day. There are dog and pet shows which can entered on the day, while entries are open for the stickmaking competition.

The game fair area hosts gundog and birds of prey demonstrations, ferret racing and fly fishing, while Cupar and District Pipe Band will entertain around the showground. Visitors can also watch sheep being sheared,m take in a vintage parade and spectate at the young farmers’ tug o’ war.

A cookery theatre run by Elmwood College will feature demonstrations throughout the day showcasing the best of local foodstuffs, and craft and food and drink marquees will host many artisan producers, with a wide range of gifts and produce on offer. Over 150 trade stands will be on site.